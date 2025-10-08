Uganda Is Already Benefiting Significantly From the Oil Discovery.

opinion

A significant number of Ugandans hold the view that the benefits of oil start with the extraction of the first barrel, primarily highlighting a reduction in fuel prices at gas stations.

This perspective prompts the inquiry into the commencement of initial oil production while overlooking the substantial gains already being realized from oil through various avenues such as infrastructure development, job creation, compensation funds, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of licensed companies, scholarships for oil-related training, vocational training programs, and, ultimately, tax revenues.

The discovery of oil has played a role in decreasing unemployment in the nation by offering job opportunities to a substantial number of Ugandans, both directly and indirectly, including those from local communities.

Over 17,203 individuals are employed directly, with 89% being Ugandans and 5,273 coming from surrounding communities. Among these, 63% occupy management roles, 93% are engaged in technical positions, and 98% are involved in support functions. Furthermore, there are roughly 35,000 indirect jobs generated, along with about 100,000 induced jobs. The workforce comprises engineers, technicians, drivers, and cooks, among others.

A maximum of 10,571 Ugandans have been employed by TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Uganda, along with its contractors, which accounts for 99.3% of the entire project workforce. Among these, a peak of 3,719 individuals (35%) are Ugandans hailing from the host communities located in the districts of Buliisa, Nwoya, Pakwach, Hoima, Masindi, and Kikuube. It is noteworthy that 16% of the Ugandan workforce consists of women.

The construction of roads in the Bunyoro region has been initiated in response to the discovery of oil. Significant transportation routes for oil within the Albertine Graben have been developed, including the 54 km Masindi-Biiso Road in the Masindi district, the 111 km Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko road linking the Hoima and Buliisa districts, the 93 km Buhimba-Nalweyo-Kakumiro-Mubende roads connecting Mubende to the Kibaale district, and the 80 km Masindi-Bugungu route that passes through Murchison Falls in the Masindi district, adjacent to Murchison Falls National Park.

These roads are designed to facilitate oil production, which is expected to commence early next year, thereby enhancing the efficient movement of people and goods. This network encompasses approximately 700 km of paved roads that link the oil-producing region, which traverses ecologically sensitive areas, to the rest of the nation, thus improving overall trade and transportation.

I had the privilege of travelling along these routes during a field excursion for media editors to the operational sites of oil and gas, specifically the Tilenga project in Buliisa and Nwoya, the Kingfisher oil field in Kikuube District, Kabalega International Airport in Hoima, and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP) in Kakumiro district. I was genuinely impressed by the development of the roads.

In the realm of capacity building, over 14,000 individuals in Uganda have been trained and certified in various oil and gas sectors, such as welding, health, safety, and environment; heavy goods vehicle operation; and scaffolding, among others. Furthermore, 14 institutions across the country have established international certifications. Thirteen Ugandans have gained international experience by working with other TotalEnergies affiliates worldwide, including in the USA, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

More than 1,600 Ugandans have received training and certification in a range of vocational skills, which include, but are not limited to, Heavy Goods Vehicle Driving, Scaffolding and Working at Heights, Coded Welding, Quality Control (QC) Inspection, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), and HSE training.

This is clearly reflected in the oil fields, where skilled Ugandans are employed in roles such as engineers, safety managers, and procurement officers, among others. A staff member from the Tilenga project shared insights about their training in France, noting that upon completion of the course, they return to Uganda, where they undergo a one-year probationary period before being confirmed in their positions.

Finally, there has been notable growth in the number of Ugandan companies involved in oil projects, with over 240 Ugandan suppliers engaged by TotalEnergies EP Uganda at its peak.

These companies are supplying both non-specialised goods and services, such as camp management, manpower provision, medical needs, training, and consultancy.

Additionally, some are offering specialized goods and services, including engineering design, technical studies, and construction.

A total of USD 31.3 million worth of goods and services have been procured from suppliers in host communities, which include fresh food, accommodation, construction materials, catering services, conference facilities, and small tools.

Considering the advancements made thus far with the discovery of oil and the expected commencement in 2026, Uganda's potential for development through oil exploration is promising.