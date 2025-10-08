Zimbabwe: Three Months Later, Mnangagwa Sits On Inquiry Report As Corruption Deepens At Mafume-Led Harare City Council

Three months after receiving the Commission of Inquiry Report into the operations of the Harare City Council, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has yet to make its contents public, raising concerns over the government's commitment to addressing deep-rooted corruption at Town House.

The report, compiled by retired Judge Maphios Cheda and submitted in June 2025, followed more than a year of investigations into allegations of mismanagement, poor service delivery, and financial impropriety at the local authority.

Despite expectations that the findings would help restore order and accountability, the government's silence has sparked fears that corruption will continue unchecked at the Jacob Mafume-led council.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Harare Residents Trust (HRT) Director Precious Shumba said the delay in releasing the report was undermining efforts to combat graft within the city administration.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Harare Residents' Trust appeals to the President to release the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the financial matters of the City of Harare without any further delays.

"Since the conclusion of the investigation, there has been unhinged corruption. Officials and councillors have engaged in accelerated looting of council funds and assets, especially land.

"Minister Daniel Garwe should use his position to request the President to act in the public interest and save the city of Harare from further deterioration at the hands of cartels," said Shumba.

The Commission heard evidence of severe mismanagement within the council, with senior officials reportedly prioritising lavish salaries and perks over basic service delivery. Testimonies also exposed how councillors colluded with officials to illegally parcel out land across the capital.

Council-owned entities such as Harare Quarry, City Parking, and Rufaro Marketing were cited as hubs of corruption, allegedly used to siphon public funds.

Observers believe the unreleased report could contain damning findings and recommendations likely to implicate senior officials.

"Valuing the interests and needs of the residents of Harare should be seen in the government releasing the report of the Commission of Inquiry, and taking decisive action against anyone implicated in financial impropriety," Shumba added.

When President Mnangagwa established the Commission, it was tasked with eight key objectives, including probing the City Council's financial management systems, adherence to procurement laws, and the handling of property sales and leases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During public hearings, witnesses accused the council of routinely violating regulations, highlighting systemic governance failures.

"The government set up the commission of inquiry at the expense of the taxpayers. The delay in acting against the rot is tantamount to endorsing the abuse of public resources," said Shumba.

Another box-ticking exercise?

This is not the first time a Mnangagwa-appointed commission has been accused of producing reports that gather dust. The 2018 Motlanthe Commission, established to investigate the military killings of civilians after disputed elections, has yet to see its recommendations implemented.

Similarly, critics warn the Harare City Council inquiry risks becoming another "box-ticking exercise".

During his appearance before the Cheda Commission last year, former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa questioned the sincerity of the process.

"This is not the first time a commission has been used as a diversion from addressing real issues. In 2018, Mr. Mnangagwa established the Motlanthe Commission following the disputed General Elections.

"I was summoned before the commission over a matter entirely unrelated to me. Now in 2023, the same pattern is repeated, where I am once again being drawn into issues far beyond my purview," said Chamisa.

As the report remains under wraps, corruption at the Harare City Council continues to erode public trust--leaving residents to wonder whether the government will ever act on the Commission's findings.