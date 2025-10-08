Zimbabwe: Chamisa Urges ZEC to Learn From Malawi's Electoral Example

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to emulate the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in conducting transparent and credible elections.

Last month, Malawians elected former President Peter Mutharika, who was declared the winner after securing 57% of the vote against Lazarus Chakwera's 33%. Chakwera, a former pastor, conceded defeat before the final results were announced, calling Mutharika to congratulate him on his "historic win."

Chamisa contrasted this with Zimbabwe's deeply contested electoral history, saying the country has failed to conduct free and fair elections since the turn of the millennium.

In the 2023 general elections, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) observer mission noted, for the first time since 2008, that Zimbabwe's polls did not meet the basic standards of credibility. The elections were marred by logistical chaos, with ZEC failing to deliver voting materials on time in major cities, forcing some polling stations to operate in darkness or reopen the next day

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Urban voters, traditionally opposition strongholds, were disproportionately affected by the delays, a situation critics say benefited the ruling Zanu PF, which continues to dominate rural areas.

Taking to X, Chamisa said Zimbabwe should draw lessons from Malawi's example of peaceful and credible elections.

"Zimbabwe's Electoral Commission (ZEC) should take notes from Malawi's example where results reflect the true will of the people and peaceful transitions are possible," Chamisa said.

He also condemned the recurring cycle of violence and intimidation surrounding Zimbabwean elections.

"Since independence, Zimbabwe has faced violent and contested elections punctuated by a systematic obstruction of democratic change, trapping the nation in a vicious cycle of instability and inexorable conflict. It's time for Zimbabwe to commit to CITIZENOCRACY -- an accountable, citizens-centred and citizens-driven system of government," he added.

Chamisa recalled the 2008 elections, during which more than 300 opposition supporters were reportedly killed in politically motivated violence, mostly targeting supporters of the late Morgan Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

The opposition leader, who also challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victories in 2018 and 2023, has repeatedly accused ZEC of bias and continues to reject Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the controversies, Chamisa's then-18-month-old CCC party managed to deny Zanu PF a two-thirds majority in Parliament in the 2023 elections.