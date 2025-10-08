Zimbabwe: Government Slashes Business Licence Fees

In a bold move to improve the ease of doing business, the government has embarked on a sweeping reform of the country's licensing framework, aimed at cutting bureaucratic inefficiencies and aligning with global best practices.

The latest efforts are designed to lower operational costs, reduce redundant charges, and simplify procedures, positioning Zimbabwe as a more attractive destination for both local and foreign investors.

Speaking at a Post-Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Minister of Information Jenfan Muswere said the cabinet had approved several key measures to revamp the business environment.

"Cabinet has approved significant reductions and eliminations of business licence fees to foster private sector growth and reduce barriers to entry," he said.

A major feature of the overhaul is the consolidation of multiple, overlapping licence requirements into a single, streamlined business licence. The government will also remove redundant permits and reduce or eliminate high fees that have long hindered business operations, particularly in the wholesale and retail sectors.

Under the new framework, the Liquor licence application fee will be reduced from US$1,080 for wholesalers to just US$20 across all sectors, significantly improving access for small and medium enterprises.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) will scrap the US$200 fee previously charged for trading in veterinary products, while the local bakery licence fee of US$703 will be abolished entirely. In addition, local authority licence fees will be capped to ensure uniformity nationwide.

Muswere noted that the changes were part of an ongoing process, with further refinements expected before the new regulations are gazetted.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube acknowledged that high local authority fees had discouraged investment, adding that their reduction would help stimulate private sector participation, a critical driver for maintaining economic growth above six percent.

Meanwhile, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka highlighted ongoing progress in water infrastructure development, with 12 new dams currently under construction.

He said these projects are vital for strengthening the agricultural sector's resilience to climate change and ensuring long-term food security.