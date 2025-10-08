Zimbabwe: Negligent Driver Lands Behind Bars for Culpable Homicide

8 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A Chegutu magistrate has sentenced a 44-year-old Kadoma man to 13 months in prison for causing the death of a pedestrian through negligent driving.

Panganai Mutize was convicted of culpable homicide when he appeared before the Chegutu Magistrates Court.

The presiding magistrate sentenced Mutize to 13 months' imprisonment, of which five months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. He will, therefore, serve an effective eight months behind bars. Further, he was banned from driving for three months.

The State case was that on November 1, 2024, at around 1800 hours and along the Harare-Bulawayo highway, the offender was driving at high speed towards Chegutu.

It was heard that due to excessive speed, Mutize failed to control his vehicle, swerved off the road and hit a pedestrian, who later died upon admission at hospital.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) expressed worry over the loss of lives due to negligence

"Negligent driving continues to be a menace on our roads, leading to the loss of lives. The criminal justice system has a duty to protect all road users by punishing reckless drivers," NPAZ said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.