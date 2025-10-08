Zimbabwe: Negligent Driver Lands Behind Bars for Culpable Homicide

A Chegutu magistrate has sentenced a 44-year-old Kadoma man to 13 months in prison for causing the death of a pedestrian through negligent driving.

Panganai Mutize was convicted of culpable homicide when he appeared before the Chegutu Magistrates Court.

The presiding magistrate sentenced Mutize to 13 months' imprisonment, of which five months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. He will, therefore, serve an effective eight months behind bars. Further, he was banned from driving for three months.

The State case was that on November 1, 2024, at around 1800 hours and along the Harare-Bulawayo highway, the offender was driving at high speed towards Chegutu.

It was heard that due to excessive speed, Mutize failed to control his vehicle, swerved off the road and hit a pedestrian, who later died upon admission at hospital.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) expressed worry over the loss of lives due to negligence

"Negligent driving continues to be a menace on our roads, leading to the loss of lives. The criminal justice system has a duty to protect all road users by punishing reckless drivers," NPAZ said.