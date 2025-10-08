South Africa: Committee Demands Action On Mining Concerns in Northern Cape Communities

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources has pledged to set a strict timeframe for the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) regional office to address the concerns of the Vredesvallei and Riemvasmaak communities in the Northern Cape and report back to the committee.

This commitment came after the committee held separate public meetings with the communities of Vredesvallei and Riemvasmaak on Tuesday as part of its week-long oversight visit to the province. The discussions primarily focused on issues related to illegal mining, as well as artisanal and small-scale mining in the area.

The communities raised a number of key concerns, including illegal mining of green fluorite and rose quartz gemstones, a lack of transparency and consultations during the processing of applications for artisanal and small-scale mining permits, and the high fees required when applying for these permits.

The application process for artisanal and small-scale mining permits is structured in three phases, each with associated costs after the initial R100 application fee is paid via the South African Mineral Resources Administration System (SAMRAD).

Phase 1: Applicants must appoint a qualified environmental impact practitioner, with an estimated cost of around R25 000.

Phase 2: Applicants are required to conduct consultations with affected communities, which could cost up to R40 000.

Phase 3: A financial provision of approximately R50 000 is required to cover the costs of rehabilitation and environmental management.

This financial provision is a statutory requirement under Section 41 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002.

Some community members expressed concerns about the lengthy delays in processing applications. They reported that many had applied for permits as far back as 2008 but had received no feedback from the DMPR's regional office.

In response, Mr Kelvin Mutheiwana, the acting regional manager, explained that applications are sometimes placed on hold to allow applicants time to secure the financial provision required for the application.

Committee Chairperson Mr Mikateko Mahlaule stated that the committee would need to thoroughly review the requirements for obtaining artisanal and small-scale mining permits. He noted that the high fees involved in the application process have become a significant barrier for many historically disadvantaged individuals.

Finally, Mr Mahlaule urged those who have raised serious allegations of corruption within the department to formally report the matter to the South African Police Service for further investigation and potential arrests.

Justice Molafo