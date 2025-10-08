Morocco: Pul, Morocco Seal Partnership to Boost Journalism in Liberia

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco have held high-level discussions aimed at deepening cooperation to strengthen journalism and media capacity-building initiatives in Liberia.

The meeting, which took place on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Moroccan Embassy in Sinkor, Monrovia, brought together senior representatives from both institutions. It followed a series of constructive engagements between the PUL leadership and the Moroccan Embassy, led by Mr. Lahoucine Rahmouni, the Chargé d'Affaires, signaling a growing partnership focused on advancing media professionalism and institutional development.

During the discussions, Mr. Rahmouni provided updates on a range of bilateral and investment programs being implemented by the Moroccan Government in Liberia. These initiatives, he said, span key sectors such as agriculture, energy, trade, education, training, and digital empowerment, aligning with Morocco's broader vision of South-South cooperation and African solidarity.

PUL President Julius Kanubah expressed appreciation to Mr. Rahmouni and the Moroccan Embassy for their sustained engagement with the Liberian media sector, including their participation in the Union's 61st anniversary celebrations. He highlighted the need for Morocco's partnership and support in tackling Liberia's technical, training, and institutional capacity challenges, especially in the areas of digital innovation, professional development, and media resilience.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Liberia's media continues to play a vital role in strengthening democracy and accountability," Kanubah said. "However, our institutions must keep pace with global media transformation. Morocco's experience in digital innovation and training provides a valuable opportunity for partnership and shared growth."

For his part, Rahmouni reaffirmed Morocco's commitment to supporting Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which includes advancing media professionalism and freedom of expression as part of the country's broader development priorities.

The meeting, which marked a promising step toward a strategic media partnership, aims to foster professional journalism and sustainable media development across Liberia.

Also attending the discussions were Hossain Asrouti, Counselor of the Moroccan Embassy; Estelle Liberty, Chairperson of the PUL's Anniversary and Resource Mobilization Committee; and Edwin Clarke, Technical Advisor to the Committee.