Namibia: Man Allegedly Rapes, Impregnates Daughter

The Namibian Police Force in the Omusati region are investigating a case of rape, where a man allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter on various occasions between 2023 and 2024 at Onandjandja village, leading to her pregnancy.

According to Omusati police regional commander commissioner Ismael Basson, the incidents occurred at unknown dates and times.

"It is further alleged that the suspect took the victim to a certain village in Angola where she stayed until she gave birth to a baby girl. The matter was reported to the police by the victim's mother. Police investigations continue," Basson says in a crime report issued on Wednesday.

The suspect has not yet been arrested as the DNA results are awaited.

Basson adds that the girl and her father had shared the same residence at the time of the alleged rape.

"When he realised his daughter was pregnant he allegedly sent her to Angola and when the mother reconnected with her daughter, the baby was already two months old," Basson says.

- Nampa