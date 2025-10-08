Namibia: Nearly 84 000 Namibians Assisted As WFP Warns of Funding Deficit

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Namibia has warned of a 19% funding shortfall for its operations between October 2025 and February 2026, despite assisting nearly 84 000 Namibians through various food and nutrition initiatives in August.

The organisation says it requires US$3.1 million (about N$56.5 million) to sustain its programmes over the six-month period but currently faces a shortfall of US$858 231 (around N$15.6 million).

In August, WFP supported 83 595 people through multiple initiatives, including 45 972 individuals receiving food vouchers, 25 585 people served warm meals at soup kitchens and 12 038 schoolchildren reached through the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (Tier 2).

"As part of the USAID/BHA-funded complementary nutrition-sensitive support for drought-affected populations, WFP conducted a four-day training of trainers in the Oshikoto region, marking a pivotal step in strengthening community-led nutrition initiatives," the organisation states.

A total of 31 participants -- 27 women and 4 men -- were trained in maternal, infant and young child feeding.

The training focused on the first 1 000 days of life, maternal nutrition, exclusive breastfeeding, complementary feeding, hygiene, sanitation and the use of value vouchers to improve dietary diversity.

"A strong focus on facilitation techniques ensured participants are well-prepared to cascade knowledge and mentor others within their communities," WFP says.

Participants developed action plans to form peer care groups for caregivers, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. These groups aim to promote positive nutrition and childcare practices in drought-affected communities.

"This initiative is a significant step in community-based nutrition programming in Namibia, fostering local ownership and laying the foundation for behaviour change in vulnerable communities," WFP adds.

WFP has been operating in Namibia since 1990, supporting government-led programmes focused on food security, nutrition and capacity building amid ongoing drought and climate-related challenges.