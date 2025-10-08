Namibia: Corruption Accused Walvis Bay Rural Constituency Councillor Ordered to Return Vehicle

The Erongo Regional Council has ordered Walvis Bay Rural constituency councillor Florian Donatus to return a council vehicle that was given to him as the council chairperson.

This is contained in a letter dated 7 October by council chief regional officer Mupenzeni Ntelamo.

"I am writing to rely on a directive, received from minister of urban and rural development James Sankwasa, which I'm directed to implement immediately. I would like to request that you return the assigned vehicle on or before 8 October at 09h00," Ntelamo says.

This directive from Sankwasa also included a directive to the council to respect the Windhoek High Court ruling to reinstate Benita Imbamba as council chairperson with immediate effect.

Imbamba, who is the Arandis constituency councillor, was unseated in March through a vote of no confidence.

In August the court ruled in her favour, saying her removal was found to be unlawful.

In his directive, Sankwasa directs that Imbamba be remunerated from the date of the vote of no confidence as if nothing happened.

Sankwasa says Imbamba remains the legitimate chairperson and regards the appointment of Donatus as null and void.

Sankwasa has further ordered that Donatus repay all the money he received during the period he was the council's chairperson.

Donatus was restrained by his party, the Independent Patriots for Change, last month from acting on its behalf or as its representative.

He is currently facing a case in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court for fraud, allegedly having spent N$116 000 of council money without authorisation.

He is currently out on N$50 000 bail.