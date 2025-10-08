Namibia: A Beginner's Grit and Glory At the Cycle Classic

First-time cyclist Mitchelin Kangootui defied discouragement and road safety concerns to complete part of The Namibian Rotary Club Cycle Classic this past weekend - driven by determination and courage.

Kangootui, who only a week ago got her first bicycle, began teaching herself to ride along the streets in her neighbourhood.

With the help of neighbours, friends and family, she managed to realise her dream of competing in the highlight of the cycling calendar this year after only a week of practising.

Speaking to Desert FM on her maiden cycling event yesterday, Kangootui said she entered for the 25km race since she was a beginner.

"For a beginner like myself, there was no way I would go all the way for the 100km category," she said.

Little did she know external forces would pressure to quit, as she was perceived as a 'risk' to other road users.

'RISK'

"When we were approaching the traffic light turning onto the B1 road, I was told to go home, because firstly, I didn't know how to cycle and I was struggling.

"Secondly, I was too slow, and the people behind me, like the paramedics and one of the organisers, stopped me to say I'm a risk to the road users."

Kangootui said she was asked to go home.

"This is not good for you. We can't watch you do this to yourself; just go home!" the organisers pleaded with her.

She told Desert FM she did, however, not get out of bed so early just to go home without even covering a kilometre.

"That is when I decided to remove my entry bib and started doing my own thing, because I came here not to compete against anyone but to be a part of the Cycle Classic," she said.

The theme of this year's event was 'Cycle to Save the Rhino', which Kangootui said she wanted to support, and which she eventually also enjoyed.

"I enjoyed the 25km race. I didn't cover all 25km because I was tired and I took the wrong turn to the finishing line.

"But despite all of that, I had so much fun."

She said she would cycle a couple of metres and then stop to rest.

"The whole journey was beautiful. The experience was just out of this world," she said.

MOTIVATION

Kangootui said what motivated her to take part is that she has seen The Namibian's managing director, Tangeni Amupadhi, cycling for years.

"He has been a cyclist throughout, so when I got my bicycle, the first thing I did was join the cycling event. Amupadhi's participation, I think, was my motivation.

"Thank God I'm actually very fit. I didn't even struggle with muscle pain, especially at the beginning of the race."

She said days before the event, she reminded herself that she has been planning to participate since she knew she was getting a bicycle.

"Why am I now trying to chicken out? So I was trying to motivate myself. If you have a bicycle, all you need to do is make up your mind whether you are going to do it or not," she said.

Kangootui believes if she can do it, anyone can.