Namibia: FIFA World Cup Hopes Still Alive

With two matches remaining in their Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign, the Brave Warriors' hopes of a first-ever qualification for the global showpiece are still alive.

They arrived in Monrovia yesterday for their penultimate match against Liberia tomorrow, while they wrap up their campaign against group H log leaders Tunisia in Tunis next Monday.

Tunisia, who lead group H with 22 points, cannot be caught any more and have already qualified for the world cup, along with group A winners Egypt and group E winners Morocco.

Namibia, who are second in group H on 15 points, however, still have a chance of qualifying as one of the four best second-placed teams that will progress to another play-off tournament.

They are currently ranked sixth among the nine group runners-up, but a victory against Liberia will significantly boost their chances.

In their first-round clash against Liberia in Johannesburg last year, an inexperienced Namibian team was held to a 1-1 draw.

Several players were out injured, including captain Peter Shalulile, resulting in four players making their international debuts.

Tjipe Karuuombe gave Namibia an early lead, but after constant aerial attacks, Liberia equalised in the second half through Terry Sackor.

Since then, however, Namibia picked up vital points in a goalless draw against Tunisia and a 1-0 away win to Malawi, and with Shalulile back in the fray last month, he displayed his shooting prowess with a superb hat-trick in their 3-0 win against São Tomé and Príncipe.

With the Brave Warriors now close to full strength, coach Collin Benjamin has an experienced team at his disposal.

Of the original squad selected at the end of last month, only Mighty Gunners defender Sergio Damaseb is out injured, but Benjamin has built up a lot of depth and experience over most positions.

In defence, an experienced backline has taken shape, with wingback Riaan !Hanamub already having won 55 caps, while central defender Charles Hambira has 53 caps to his name.

Ivan Kamberipa is also closing in on 50 caps, as is defensive midfielder Aprocius Petrus.

In midfield, Benjamin has recalled the experienced Awilo Stephanus, who is among Namibia's top 10 most capped players with 65 caps, while Dynamo Fredericks, with 52 caps, adds more depth.

Up front, Shalulile, who has 64 caps to his name, leads an accomplished attack, which includes the tireless Deon Hotto, who is now joint-second with Petrus Shitembi on the all-time list with 83 caps.

They are complemented by some exciting youngsters like Ngero Katua, who already has 24 caps to his name, as well as Sisqo Haraseb, David Aingwafa, Tjipee Karuuombe, Paulus Amutenya and Alfeus Leevi.

In Benjamin they also have an astute tactician, who has built up a fine record since he took over the hot seat six years ago.

Last year, he became the first coach to lead the Brave Warriors to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, while he has twice reached the final of the Cosafa Cup.

His overall record of 13 wins, 12 draws and 16 wins (31,7 winning percentage), however, still lags behind his immediate predecessors, Bobby Samaria (34,6%) and Ricardo Mannetti (40,2%).

This year, Benjamin has only suffered one defeat in seven matches, and with a bit of luck he could well emerge victorious against Liberia.

Meanwhile, some of the other nations that could seal qualification to the 2026 World Cup over the next few days include Senegal in group B, Cape Verde in group D, Ivory Coast in group F, Algeria in group G and Ghana in group I.

South Africa's hopes of qualifying suffered a setback when they were docked three points after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho, but they are still well-placed in group C, just behind Benin on goal difference.

With two home matches lined up against Zimbabwe and Rwanda over the next week, they could well qualify for their first world cup since hosting it 15 years ago.