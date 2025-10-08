Kenya: State Releases Sh2.4 Billion for Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme

Nairobi — The government has disbursed Sh2.4 billion to over 1.2 million beneficiaries under the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme for the September 2025 payment cycle.

According to Labour and Social Protection Principal Secretary Joseph Motari, each beneficiary will receive Sh2,000, with payments having commenced on October 6, 2025.

The funds will benefit vulnerable groups including older persons aged 70 and above and persons living with severe disabilities, as part of efforts to cushion them from poverty and economic hardship.

Motari reaffirmed that the Inua Jamii initiative remains a key pillar in Kenya's social protection strategy, aimed at promoting the welfare and dignity of the country's most vulnerable citizens.

"Inua Jamii remains a cornerstone of the government's social protection strategy, It is aimed at alleviating poverty and promoting the well-being of the most vulnerable members of society." Said PS Montari.

The programme targets older persons aged 70 years and above, as well as persons living with severe disabilities, offering them regular financial support to improve their quality of life.

This latest round of payments reaffirms the government's commitment to ensuring social security for all, particularly those who are often left behind in economic development.