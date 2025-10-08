Uganda and Russia Strengthen Strategic Ties At Successful Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

The Republic of Uganda and the Russian Federation reaffirmed their strategic partnership during the Third Session of the Uganda-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held on Tuesday at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

This technical session marked a significant milestone in the enduring bilateral relationship, focusing on the implementation of past agreements and exploring new avenues for cooperation across key sectors including trade and investment, science and technology, education, agriculture, energy, health, and defense.

Both delegations expressed satisfaction with the progress made and reiterated their commitment to translating dialogue into concrete actions that foster sustainable growth and technological advancement.

Since officially joining BRICS as a Partner State on January 1, 2025, Uganda has gained increased access to the New Development Bank, facilitating enhanced trade, infrastructure financing, and technology exchange opportunities with Russia and other emerging markets.

Trade between Uganda and Russia continues to grow, with Russia exporting cereals, paper, transport machinery, and industrial goods, while Uganda's agricultural and value-added products find expanding markets in Russia. Both countries remain committed to diversifying and deepening bilateral trade for mutual benefit.

Diplomatic relations between Uganda and Russia date back to October 13, 1962, just days after Uganda's independence. Russia was among the first to recognize Uganda's sovereignty and has remained a consistent development partner.

Recent high-level engagements, including visits by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo, have strengthened cooperation and established new frameworks for collaboration.

Regular dialogue between the two heads of state continues to guide the strategic direction of their partnership.

Ambassador Moses Kizige stated, "Russia and Uganda share a partnership grounded in mutual respect and a commitment to sovereign development. We take pride in the long-standing friendship between our peoples and look forward to expanding cooperation in trade, innovation, and scientific exchange. As Uganda celebrates its Independence Day, we reaffirm our unwavering support and warm congratulations to our Ugandan partners."

Working groups under the commission conducted detailed consultations aimed at enhancing cooperation in education, agriculture, health, industrial innovation, and scientific research.

The outcomes of this session will feed into a new framework agreement designed to improve coordination and accelerate joint project implementation.

Delegates expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and partnership spirit throughout the discussions. Both sides agreed that the successful meeting represents renewed momentum to promote peace, stability, and prosperity for the peoples of Uganda and Russia.

The Intergovernmental Commission process will conclude with a ministerial meeting scheduled for October 9, 2025, involving senior officials from both countries.