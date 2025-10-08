Uganda: Justice Buteera Urges Legal Reforms As Uganda Launches First-Ever Public Interest Litigation Compendium

Former Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has called for urgent legal reforms to ensure court decisions and constitutional recommendations are fully implemented, warning that Uganda must not allow landmark judicial pronouncements to "hang without implementation."

Justice Buteera made the remarks on Tuesday while officiating as chief guest at the launch of Uganda's first-ever Compendium on Public Interest Litigation Cases, held at the Sheraton Hotel, Kampala.

The Compendium, a collaborative effort between the Fidelis Leadership Institute (FLI) and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), documents 24 landmark public interest litigation (PIL) cases adjudicated by Uganda's Constitutional and Supreme Courts from 1995 to 2025. It offers a comprehensive look into the evolution of constitutionalism and judicial activism over the past three decades.

"Courts make decisions, but they don't have the mandate to amend the law where it has been struck down," said Justice Buteera. "That responsibility lies with Parliament and the Executive. There is need for legal reforms before the next elections to give full effect to court recommendations."

He praised the Compendium as a "great addition to Uganda's legal literature," noting its value in helping legal professionals, students, and ordinary citizens understand the broader impact of constitutional litigation. He emphasised that public interest litigation serves the greater good, even when individual litigants do not win.

"In public interest litigation, there are no losers and no winners -- society benefits after each case," he said.

Referencing key cases such as Attorney General vs Salvatori Abuki, which led to the striking down of parts of the Witchcraft Act, Justice Buteera noted that such rulings have been instrumental in aligning Uganda's legal framework with the Constitution's human rights provisions.

The Compendium organises cases under six thematic areas: constitutional rights and freedoms, military justice, criminal justice, democratic governance, gender equality, and administrative accountability. According to Buteera, 75 percent of the cases featured resulted in positive advancements for public interest causes.

Pheona Nabasa Wall, Executive Director of the Fidelis Leadership Institute, said the publication was developed to demystify constitutional justice and make it accessible to every Ugandan.

"We're launching the first-ever Compendium of public interest litigation cases since the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution," she said. "It's written in a palatable way for the ordinary Ugandan. We want people to understand that the law is an instrument for justice -- not an oppressor."

She added that the Compendium would be translated into four major Ugandan languages and made available online, ensuring nationwide access.

"When people understand their rights and their Constitution, it stops being a distant document and becomes a living, breathing, transformational instrument," Nabasa said.

She acknowledged that while Uganda has made progress in constitutional governance, public interest litigation remains underdeveloped due to case backlogs, limited public awareness, and delays in implementation of court decisions.

Anna Reismann, KAS Country Representative for Uganda and South Sudan, described the Compendium as both a legal resource and a reflection of Uganda's democratic journey.

"Public interest litigation is a deeply democratic instrument meant to protect human rights, constitutional freedoms, and social justice," she said. "This publication shows how these cases have shaped Uganda's legal and social landscape."

Quoting former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki, she reminded attendees that constitutionalism is a process, not a destination. "This Compendium contributes to that journey by promoting dialogue, civic awareness, and the spirit of constitutionalism," she said.

Representing government, Solicitor General Pius Perry Birinonwoha welcomed the publication as a reaffirmation of Uganda's commitment to justice and equality before the law.

"Justice must be both a shield and a sword for the protection of rights and the advancement of the common good," he said. "We are not simply launching a book. We are reaffirming that Uganda shall remain a country where justice is accessible to all, where rights are respected, and where the Constitution reigns supreme."

As Uganda approaches 30 years of constitutional governance since the enactment of the 1995 Constitution, Justice Buteera urged all arms of government -- the Judiciary, Parliament, the Executive -- and citizens alike to uphold constitutional values not just in rhetoric, but in action.

"This compendium reminds us that justice is a collective responsibility," he concluded. "We must ensure that every decision of court contributes to building a just, fair, and equitable society."