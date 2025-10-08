Kenya Sounds Alarm On Synthetic Drug 'Havoc' and Shifting Traficking Trends At Global Forum

Vienna — Kenya has issued a stark warning at a major international narcotics conference, highlighting the "ever-present threat" of illicit drugs and a dangerous global shift towards potent synthetic substances that are "causing havoc among the young people."

The statement was delivered by National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa who is leading the Kenyan delegation at the 32nd Meeting of Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (HONLEA) in Austria.

"Current trends indicate a global rise in the abuse of illicit drugs," Dr. Omerikwa stated.

"There is a steady shift from traditional substances to synthetic drugs, thereby increasing the number of New Psychoactive Substances with their adverse social and health consequences."

Omerikwa emphasized that Kenya's global connectivity makes it an attractive transit route, but evidence now confirms a more alarming domestic trend. "Some African countries are no longer just transit routes," he declared, pointing to the "increasing availability of drugs for local use" and rising domestic consumption.

To combat this complex challenge, Kenya is employing a multi-pronged strategy. Beyond intelligence-led operations and multi-agency raids that have led to significant seizures of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, the country is pioneering a health-focused approach.

"Kenya is addressing drug-related crime through Alternatives to Incarceration," Dr. Omerikwa explained. "Diversions are accorded to persons using drugs, thereby encouraging them to seek rehabilitation and reintegration as opposed to incarceration."

This policy aligns with the nation's efforts to ensure "no one is left behind" in the pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals.

The NACADA CEO also detailed the use of data through a National Drug Observatory to monitor emerging trends, a critical tool in a rapidly evolving landscape.

He called on the international community to collectively address new threats, including trafficking through fast parcels and the internet, and the "commercialization of controlled substances such as Cannabis for non-medical purposes."

Omerikwa closed by urging delegates to reflect on the need to protect youth from potent new drugs and to end the discrimination against drug users who require treatment, not punishment.

Kenya's intervention underscores its commitment to a balanced strategy that prioritizes both relentless enforcement and compassionate public health.

The HONLEA meeting, convened by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), is a premier annual gathering where top drug enforcement officials from across the globe coordinate strategies and share intelligence to combat the world drug problem.

The 32nd meeting in Vienna, held on October 7, 2025, brought together delegations to address pressing regional challenges, including the rise of synthetic opioids and the evolving methods of transnational criminal networks.