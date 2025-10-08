Kenya: KRA Collects Record Sh85.2bn in Customs Taxes in September

8 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected a record Sh85.2 billion in customs revenue in September, buoyed by higher petroleum and trade taxes.

The amount surpassed the previous all-time high of Sh82.6 billion recorded in January 2025 and represented a 104.7 percent performance rate against a target of Sh81.34 billion.

Trade taxes contributed Sh51.7 billion, while petroleum levies brought in Sh33.4 billion during the month.

"This success is attributed to a series of reforms aimed at enhancing revenue collection efficiency. Notably, the establishment of a central release operations office has played a pivotal role," KRA said in a statement.

"Under this innovative system, head verification officers operate from a central location and randomly allocate release stations to verify and clear goods. This process has minimized human contact, ensuring more objective cargo release decisions and closing potential revenue loopholes. Additionally, the reform has significantly improved cargo release turnaround times," it added.

In the 2025/26 fiscal year, KRA targets to raise Sh2.754 trillion to finance government programmes.

The tax agency, which missed its revenue target in the 2024/25 financial year, has pledged to leverage technology and simplify tax systems to boost compliance and achieve its ambitious collection goals this year.

