Tanzania: INEC Releases New Voters List After ZEC Updates

Dodoma — THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the total number of eligible voters for the 2025 General Election stands at 37,647,235, following the final processing of voter data from the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC).

According to a statement released by INEC yesterday, the figure represents a 26.53 per cent increase compared to 29,754,699 voters recorded in the 2020 Voter Register.

However, the number is below by 8,324 voters compared to 37,655,559 voters previously announced by INEC.

ZEC updated information shows that the number of registered voters in the Isles now stands at 717,557, while polling stations total 1,752.

"Before the ZEC's update, INEC had previously announced a total of 37,655,559 registered voters," reads part of the statement.

In a statement signed by the INEC Director of Elections, Mr Ramadhan Kailima, out of 37,647,235 registered voters, 36,650,932 are in Mainland Tanzania and 996,303 are in Zanzibar.

From a gender perspective, INEC explained that a total of 18,950,801 (50.34 per cent) voters are women, while 18,696,439 (49.66 per cent) are men.

Following the ZEC's adjustments, INEC also announced that the total number of polling stations to be used in the 2025 General Election will be 99,895, instead of the 99,911 previously announced. Of these, 97,348 are in Mainland Tanzania and 2,547 are in Zanzibar.

"The total of 99,895 polling stations represents a 22.47 per cent increase compared to the 81,567 stations used in the 2020 General Election," Mr Kailima said.

The Commission further assured that all political parties participating in the 2025 elections will be provided with a comprehensive list of polling stations to be used for the elections of the President, Members of Parliament and Councillors.

Pursuant to Section 13(1) of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act No 1 of 2024, voter registration in Zanzibar for the presidential and parliamentary elections will follow Zanzibar's laws governing registration for the House of Representatives, including any necessary adjustments.

"Therefore, the Zanzibar Voter Register will form part of the National Voter Register for the 2025 presidential and parliamentary elections," INEC stated.