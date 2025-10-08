Tanzania: 'Protect Tanzania Peaceful Status'

Mwanza — CCM Presidential Candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday called on Tanzanians to uphold peace, unity and respect for the law as the country heads toward the October 29 General Election, saying the ruling party will continue strengthening national harmony and development if re-elected.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Viwanja vya Mnadani in Sengerema District, Mwanza Region yesterday, Dr Samia said Tanzania's reputation as a peaceful nation must be protected at all costs.

"We will honour our nation by maintaining peace, holding elections without violence and following our laws so that everyone enjoys their rights," she said.

She reminded citizens that the name of the United Republic of Tanzania is respected globally because of its stability and diplomacy.

"There are some who try to tarnish that good name, but let's part ways with them, they are not with us," she said.

Dr Samia outlined three key priorities under the CCM government if given another mandate, including improving social services, boosting economic sectors, and safeguarding the country's international image.

"Our first agenda is social development by ensuring every Tanzanian has access to health care, education, electricity and clean water. The second is economic growth through agriculture, livestock, fisheries and mining. The third is maintaining Tanzania's honour at home and abroad," she said.

She said her government had continued to subsidise strategic sectors to create jobs and strengthen trade.

"We have worked to connect our economy with global markets and to build modern storage facilities for crops and food security," she said, noting that Mwanza Region had received new fishing boats and loans to support youth and entrepreneurs.

Dr Samia also announced that Sengerema is set to open the country's largest gold mine, the Nyanzaga Project, which will create employment and business opportunities for local communities.

"I urge Sengerema residents to prepare for the opportunities that will come with this major investment," she said.

Earlier, while campaigning in Misungwi District, Dr Samia said major infrastructure projects such as the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the MV Mwanza ship had reached advanced stages.

"When I came here four months ago, I was launching the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge. When I took office, construction stood at 20 per cent; now it is complete and has reduced travel time to just a few minutes," she said.

She added that electricity has now reached all villages in Misungwi and 401 out of 724 hamlets are already connected.

Her government, she said, will continue extending power to the remaining areas while improving health facilities in Busongo, Kolomije and Dunduru wards.

Dr Samia said more than 21bn/- had been spent on education in Misungwi to expand fee-free schooling, construct new classrooms and establish a VETA centre. The district has also become host to the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA) campus.

"If re-elected, we will build two more high schools," she said.

To boost agriculture, the government distributed 275,000 kilogrammes of cotton seeds and 1,150 tonnes of subsidised fertiliser, while 400 fish cages were installed at Kigongo to support youth aquaculture.

On water access projects, she said 888m/- has already been released for a 38-kilometre water network expansion expected to benefit 22,482 residents.

Ten additional rural water projects are underway, including the Ukiliguru scheme that will serve 85,500 people across 19 villages.

Dr Samia further said that CCM's mission is to deliver inclusive social and economic progress.

"Our goal is to see Mwanza and its districts grow into a vibrant, industrial and prosperous region with educated and healthy citizens," she said.

Misungwi parliamentary candidate through the party ticket, Mr Salvatory Luboja hailed the president's record, noting that the 718bn/- Kigongo-Busisi Bridge, built entirely with local funds, has improved cross-lake trade.

"The project has strengthened regional connections, benefiting even Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda," he said, while requesting the tarmacking of the 149-kilometre Manangwa-Kahama road.

Nyamagana constituency parliamentary candidate, Mr John Nzilanyingi thanked Dr Samia for completing the 14-kilometre Buhongwa-Igoma tarmac road and reducing water shortages through the Butimba water project, which now serves over 450,000 residents.

Dr Samia is expected to continue her Mwanza campaign today before heading to other regions in the Lake Zone as she intensifies her vote-seeking drive ahead of the October 29 polls.