Tanzanians Urged to Join 2nd Dyslexia Awareness Run in Arusha

Arusha — TANZANIANS from all walks of life are being encouraged to take part in the second edition of the Dyslexia Awareness Run, scheduled for Sunday, October 19th, at Mgambo grounds in Arusha.

The event, organised by Dyslexia Tanzania, is part of an ongoing national campaign to raise awareness about dyslexia and to promote inclusivity, early diagnosis and compassionate care for individuals living with it.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' recently, Dyslexia Tanzania's Founder and CEO, Caudence Ayoti, emphasised the importance of the event, not only for creating awareness but also for building a supportive and informed community.

"We're expecting around 1,500 participants and registration is already underway," said Ms Ayoti.

"Students will pay 10,000/-, while non-students are registering at 35,000/-," he said.

More than just a run, the event promises to be a colorful, familyfriendly experience filled with informative and engaging activities.

"We'll have free dyslexia assessments on-site and we'll also be sharing the latest updates on dyslexia in Tanzania," Ayoti noted.

Children will enjoy a variety of entertainment, including face painting, bouncing castles and other fun games, making the event not just educational but also a memorable family outing.

The run will feature three race categories 2.5 kilometres which is exclusive for students,5 kilometres which is open to all and 10 kilometres for more advanced participants.

"This event isn't just about awareness, it's about healthy living, community bonding and personal empowerment," added Ayoti, who is also the mother of a child with dyslexia.

"You never know who you'll meet on the day--this is a unique chance to network, learn and support a worthy cause," she said.

Globally, it's estimated that one in five people has dyslexia, roughly 20 per cent of the population--yet the condition remains poorly understood in many parts of Tanzania.

"Awareness levels in our country are still low and that's why we are calling on all stakeholders, especially in the education and health sectors, to join us in amplifying this message," Ayoti explained.

She added that early identification and support can significantly improve the lives of children and adults with dyslexia, helping them reach their full potential in school, work and life.

As the countdown to October 19th begins, Tanzanians are urged to turn up in large numbers for a day filled with purpose, passion and possibility.

"Let's run for awareness, run for inclusion and run for hope," said Ayoti.