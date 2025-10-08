Africa: 'Refreshing Fujian' Breathes New Life Into East Africa

Dar es Salaam — ON September 28 (local time), Dar es Salaam played host to a vibrant cultural exchange: "Refreshing Fujian" Ignites the Land of East Africa- Fujian Culture and Tourism Promotion Event. Over 200 guests representing a mix of Chinese and Tanzanian sectors gathered under one roof, listening closely as messages of cooperation, heritage and promise flowed freely.

At the heart of the event was the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian's address, laying out a bold invitation and a rich vision of cultural synergy.

She declared: "During the culture and tourism promotion session, the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism showcased the province's abundant resources from four perspectives: the beauty of its mountains and seas, the charm of its culture, the delights of Fujian tea and cuisine and the convenience of travel.

Five themed tour routes were warmly recommended, including the 'World Heritage Discover Tour,' 'World Tea Homeland Tour,' 'Colourful Culture Tour' and the 'World Intangible Heritage Tour.'

The Fujian side sincerely invited more Tanzanian cultural and tourism professionals to visit Fujian for exchanges and cooperation, to share development opportunities and warmly welcomed Tanzanian friends to Fujian to experience its unique charm as a 'gallery of mountains and seas, a blessed land on earth."'

The Ambassador did not stop there. She painted Fujian as a place of boundless cultural depth: "Today, the people of Fujian are warm and hospitable, and their culture is characterised by diversity and openness, with five UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 10 items inscribed on the intangible cultural heritage list that we have seen in the exhibition.

Fujian leaves a profound impression on all who visit it today.

It is the opportunity for us to reflect on the Fujian architectural marvels, such as the magnificent Fujian earthen buildings ... It's the opportunity for us to reflect [on] the maritime history of Fujian connected to the ancient Maritime Silk Road ... and the renowned tea culture such as tiguaning, da Hong PAO, Lapsang, Fuzhu, jasmine tea and min opera ... Let us immerse ourselves in the sights and sounds of Fujian; let the landscapes and craftsmanship inspire us ... let this refreshing Fujian event strengthen our shared commitment to cultural diplomacy."

She also flagged a growing collaboration between museums: a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is in the works between Tanzania's National Museum and its Fujian counterpart, targeting joint research, collections exchange, relic preservation and exhibitions that will deliver mutual benefit.

Culture in Motion: Performances that speak volumes Words set the stage. But the soul of the evening unfolded in music, dance and performance showing that culture can travel without visas.

The opening piece, "A Journey of Mountains, Seas and Songs in Fujian," immediately carried the audience to the landscapes of China's southeast coast.

Through song, the vitality of Fujian's mountains and waters was evoked, reminding listeners of natural grace.

Next up, the Tea Picking Song, a folksy number from the She ethnic group, unveiled the simple joys of tea harvest: soft, lilting melodies that whispered of green hills, steady hands, and the hopeful yield of new leaves.

If that weren't enough, the highlight came via a collaborative duet: a huqin player from the Fujian Peking Opera Theater paired with a Tanzanian "Chinese Bridge" contestant to perform "My Motherland and Me."

The huqin's melodic strings intertwined with African drumbeats. The result? A patriotic, cross-cultural crescendo that won thunderous applause and emotional nods across the hall.

The message was clear: art dissolves borders. Beyond performances, the event unfolded as a multi-sensorial festival.

Guests wandered through the "Fujian Elegance: Exploring the Aesthetic of Fujian Lifestyle" photo gallery.

They visited the Intangible Cultural Heritage experience zone, where woodblock New Year prints and puppet-based tea brewing rituals drew curious eyes.

In the "Tea for Harmony" salon, they watched live tea art displays and sampled rock tea, black tea, white tea tea so exquisite that attendees described it as "a sip that touches the heart."

Many vowed to carry a piece of Fujian literally home. The stage also hosted a China-Tanzania cooperation signing ceremony sealing practical steps beyond poetry.

Four pairs of institutions inked deals: Fujian CTS Group with Dreamond Tours; Fuzhou Mindu Tourism Culture Investment with The Rickshaw Travels; Fujian International Communication Centre with the Tanzania Film Board; Converged Media Centre of Fujian Media Group with StarTimes Tanzania These agreements, in a sense, pressed the accelerator button for future cross-cultural and tourism exchange.

Old Silk Roads, New Bridges The alliance between China and East Africa is not new it harkens back to the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

Back then, Chinese ships laden with silk, porcelain, and tea sailed to the East African coast, spreading friendship and civilisation across oceans.

Today, this age-old bond is being rekindled and modernised in culture, tourism, and trade.

As fountains of cooperation flow anew, China and Tanzania are stepping forward together to infuse fresh life into the Silk Road heritage breathing vitality and radiance into old maps. Why it matters: Yes, this event was elegant and symbolic.

But its significance goes deeper: Cultural diplomacy in action: The showcase affirms that soft power music, tea, dance is a potent engine of trust.

Tourism as bridge-building: Opening themed tour routes invites Tanzanians to become visitors in Fujian, fostering familiarity and curiosity rather than distance.

Concrete partnerships: The signed accords formalise sustained cooperation in media, travel, film, culture, and tourism.

Shared heritage revitalised: The links to Silk Road history remind both nations that collaboration is not a new agenda but a revival.

This was more than an exhibition it was a cultural handshake between East Africa and the Chinese southeast coast. It was a reminder that landscapes, history, tea, drums and melodies can be common ground.

If one leaves inspired to hike Fujian's mountains, sip its jasmine tea, touch its murals, or dance to its folk songs that's precisely the goal.

So, let the tale just told be your travel itch. Let the joint museum MoU soon become a living exhibition in Dar and Fuzhou.

Let "Refreshing Fujian" become not just an event, but a sustained corridor of culture, trade, and friendship.

When all is done, the hope is that every Tanzanian friend will one day say: "I walked in Fujian. I felt its breeze. I carried back incomparable tea. I came home richer not in wealth, but in experience."

And when the next "cultural promotion" flies in, we will no longer ask what Fujian is-we'll already feel it.