Tanzania: UDSM Embarks On Digital Learning Revolution

Dar es Salaam — THE University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has launched an ambitious digital learning initiative to modernise Tanzania's higher education system.

This forward-looking effort aims to ensure that higher education remains relevant, resilient and globally competitive in an increasingly dynamic and technology-driven world.

The rollout of 98 online and blended programmes marks a major milestone in UDSM's efforts to transform learning delivery, expand access and open new revenue streams.

"This initiative is not just a technological shift, it is a strategic investment in national development," said UDSM Vice-Chancellor, Prof William Anangisye.

He was speaking during the launch of the university's capacity-building training for academic staff on online and blended learning held in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

"We are preparing our academic staff and ICT professionals to lead a new era of digital education, one grounded in innovation, inclusivity and global standards," he added.

Through this initiative, the university is positioning itself and Tanzania as a regional leader in flexible, tech-driven education, while empowering students and professionals to thrive in a digitally connected world.

Backed by a 7 million US dollar investment under the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project, supported by the World Bank, the programme represents a strategic shift in how Tanzania's premier university delivers education.

"Introducing online programmes is not just a technological upgrade, it is a deliberate contribution to national development. This initiative will enable us to produce graduates who are digitally competent, adaptable and ready for the 21stcentury job market," said Prof Anangisye.

He explained that in the digital age, education can no longer remain confined within classroom walls or rigid timetables and instead it must be dynamic, resilient and borderless. The capacity-building programme reflects UDSM's strategic alignment with Tanzania's Vision 2050 and the African Union's Agenda 2063, while reinforcing its role as a national and regional leader in the digital transformation of higher education.

The current rollout builds on momentum gained during the Covid-19 pandemic, when emergency remote teaching accelerated the adoption of digital tools. Since then, UDSM has made substantial investments in ICT infrastructure, laying the groundwork for the institution's full transition to digital learning.

According to the Head of the Centre for Virtual Learning at UDSM, Dr Fatuma Simba the university has developed and deployed 98 online and blended programmes across diverse fields, including science, technology, humanities, business and the arts.

"We are ensuring that higher education in Tanzania is accessible, flexible and responsive to the developmental aspirations of our people. These programmes are designed to serve both local and international learners, including working professionals and postgraduate students," said Dr Simba.

UDSM HEET Project Deputy Coordinator, Prof Boniface Haule said that students can now access recorded lectures and online modules without delay.

He said UDSM expects increased enrolment, especially among international students, opening up new revenue opportunities and optimising the use of digital platforms.

"This is not just academic reform, it is nationbuilding. Through digital education, we are equipping the next generation with the skills needed to drive Tanzania's development," Prof Haule added.

By adopting a flexible and scalable digital learning model, UDSM aims to enhance its global reputation while making higher education more inclusive and economically impactful.

UDSM Deputy ViceChancellor (Academic), Prof Boniface Rutinwa said that academic staff are undergoing intensive training to adopt innovative, studentcentred teaching methods.

"We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, integrity and inclusivity in our digital education delivery," he said.

He added that online learning allows the university to scale efficiently and remain competitive in a fast-changing education market.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Planning, Finance and Administration) and HEET Project Coordinator, Prof Benadeta Killian, reaffirmed that the university's digital transformation is part of a broader national agenda to align higher education with Tanzania's economic and development priorities.

UDSM was allocated 47.5 million US dollars as part of its share of the national HEET Project, with 7 million US dollars dedicated specifically to digital learning infrastructure and capacity-building initiatives.