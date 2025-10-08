South Africa: Lee-Ann Van Rooi - Laying a Legacy

7 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keith Bain

The Cape Town performer, director and theatre-maker says the ability to be very quiet, to listen and to be awake are superpowers she's always leant into. The rest of it, she makes happen.

At a press conference at the recent Venice Film Festival, actress Julia Roberts was asked a fairly confrontational question by a journalist responding to the new Luca Guadagnino film, After the Hunt. The issue revolved around whether the film did not perhaps "undermine the feminist movement" by "reviving old arguments" concerning the legitimacy of women's accusations of sexual assault.

Provocative and probing, the film features Roberts as a philosophy professor who must take a stand when a student, her protégé, mounts allegations of sexual assault against one of her colleagues.

The journalist suggested that perhaps the movie took the cause of feminism backwards, reversing advances made during the #MeToo era.

Roberts, in her wisdom, responded that if the film manages to raise such questions, it is doing its job.

"Trouble's where the juicy stuff is," she told the reporter. "There's a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated in this movie in a way that does create conversation."

The actor also made the point...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.