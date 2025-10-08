South Africa: Lee-Ann Van Rooi - Laying a Legacy

The Cape Town performer, director and theatre-maker says the ability to be very quiet, to listen and to be awake are superpowers she's always leant into. The rest of it, she makes happen.

At a press conference at the recent Venice Film Festival, actress Julia Roberts was asked a fairly confrontational question by a journalist responding to the new Luca Guadagnino film, After the Hunt. The issue revolved around whether the film did not perhaps "undermine the feminist movement" by "reviving old arguments" concerning the legitimacy of women's accusations of sexual assault.

Provocative and probing, the film features Roberts as a philosophy professor who must take a stand when a student, her protégé, mounts allegations of sexual assault against one of her colleagues.

The journalist suggested that perhaps the movie took the cause of feminism backwards, reversing advances made during the #MeToo era.

Roberts, in her wisdom, responded that if the film manages to raise such questions, it is doing its job.

"Trouble's where the juicy stuff is," she told the reporter. "There's a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated in this movie in a way that does create conversation."

The actor also made the point...