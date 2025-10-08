Ethiopia Honors 700 Loyal Taxpayers At 7th Annual Recognition Ceremony

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia celebrated its diligent taxpayers yesterday at the 7th Annual Loyal Taxpayers Recognition Ceremony, an event established in 2018 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to foster a culture of appreciation for citizens who diligently fulfill their civic responsibility by paying taxes on time.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on the occasion, congratulated the awardees, highlighting how their contributions have fueled visible transformation across the nation's capital.

Speaking at the ceremony, the premier said, "Last year, we promised that your tax contributions would be invested in vital public goods and national projects essential for our collective progress."

Today, he added that the transformation visible across our city's corridors stands as living testimony to that promise.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During this year's ceremony, 700 loyal taxpayers were honored for their contributions in the 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year, comprising 105 Platinum-level, 245 Gold-level, and 350 Silver-level awardees, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Their combined efforts made a total tax collection of 900.22 billion Birr for the fiscal year.

In addition, the Ministry of Revenue and the Customs Commission inaugurated several new digital systems designed to enhance efficiency and transparency in tax and customs administration.

These include the Electronic Receipts Administration System, Electronic Clearance System, Electronic Customs Management System, and Electronic Cargo Tracking System.