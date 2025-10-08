Uganda: Pilsner King Salutes Final Four As Masaza Cup Semi Finalists Are Confirmed

The stage is set for the semi-finals of the 2025 Buganda Masaza Cup, following a thrilling weekend of second-leg quarter-final clashes. Kyaggwe, Ssingo, Buweekula, and Bugerere have emerged as this year's final four, each demonstrating resilience and skill in their pursuit of Masaza glory.

The weekend's headline clash saw Ssingo narrowly edge past Mawokota in a tense affair. With the first leg ending 0-0, an own goal--forced by the persistent pressure of Ssingo's Mike Kasule--secured a vital 1-0 aggregate victory at the Mityana Ssaza Grounds, knocking out three-time champions Mawokota.

Last year's finalists, Kyaggwe, comfortably advanced after a 3-1 aggregate win over Ssese, drawing 1-1 in the return leg. Bugerere also booked their place after a gritty 1-1 away draw to Buluuli, sealing a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Meanwhile, Buweekula held off Busujju with a 2-1 aggregate win, following another 1-1 draw in their second leg.

Celebrating the quarter-final drama at Mityana, Pilsner King Brand Representative, Herbert Ndugga, applauded the tournament's spirit:

"The passion on display not only here today but throughout this entire tournament has been truly magnificent. As Pilsner King, we are excited to keep celebrating with these incredible players and fans all the way to the final."

Semifinal Fixtures - 2025 Buganda Masaza Cup

First Legs - October,12, 2025

Bugerere vs Ssingo Buweekula vs Kyaggwe

Return Legs - October,18, 2025

Ssingo vs Bugerere Kyaggwe vs Buweekula

All eyes now turn to Hamz Stadium, where the 2025 Masaza Cup final will take place on November,1, 2025.

With only four counties left standing, the road to coronation promises more electrifying action.