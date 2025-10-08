Rwanda: Handball League to Kick Off On October 12

The Rwanda Handball Federation has announced that the Men's First Division Championship will commence on October 12 with games set to be played across venues nationwide.

The opening league matches will be played in three provinces with Musanze District in the Northern Province hosting matches between Musanze HC and UR Huye, UR Huye and Gicumbi HT, and another match between Gicumbi HT take on Musanze HC.

In the Southern Province, Ruhango District will also host three matches on the first day, with ES Kigoma playing against UR Rukara. Nyakabanda HC will take on ES Kigoma while UR Rukara will square off with Nyakabanda HC.

Other matches on the first day will be held in Nyagatare District, in the Eastern Province, where GS Tabagwe will play against ADEG Gituza, ADEG Gituza will face APR HC, while APR HC will go up against GS Tabagwe.

The matches will be played at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM.

Holders Police HC will not be play on the first day of the season, as they will be competing at the African Games in Morocco.