Angola: Parliament Speaker Highlights Diplomacy As the Cornerstone of Angola's Promotion

Luanda — National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, stated Monday in Luanda that Angolan diplomacy has been the main foundation of the country's promotion abroad since the beginning of national independence.

The leader of the Angolan Parliament was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the "Conference on the Role of Angolan Diplomacy in the Conquest and Preservation of National Independence."

She highlighted the fact that Angola is currently investing in economic diplomacy, aiming for the country's sustained development, opening up to international markets, and fostering the prosperity of Angolans.

"The message the Minister of Foreign Affairs sent to our members of parliament, noting that parliamentary diplomacy has complemented the government's institutional diplomacy, is also very encouraging," she said.

She affirmed that Parliament will continue with this determination, promoting Angola's image abroad, especially its human potential and the great achievements of its 50 years of independence.

According to Carolina Cerqueira, after the proclamation of national independence, the first pictures of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs came out with the aim of propagating to the world the purposes and objectives of the great walk of the independent country.

In turn, diplomat Josefa Sacko said Angola will continue to take safe steps, in the context of economic diplomacy, to capture private investment directed to the country's development and ensure the welfare of Angolans.

'It is very important to review what Angola has done during the 50 years of independence and see what strategy we can follow to bring the peace, development and prosperity of the African continent,' she said.

The diplomat considered it important to share experiences on the best ways to solve the global problems the continent faces.

According to Josefa Sacko, the problems are more about political diplomacy, and at the economic level of good results, through the partnership between countries.

She referred to some conflicts on the continent, in countries such as Sudan, Libya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (RDC), which delay development, as well as the implementation of the 2030 and 2063 global agendas.

On the other hand, she advanced to work to relaunch cultural diplomacy, along with the Ministry of Guardianship, in order to share the history of Angola.

Angola's Consul General in Zambia, Raimundo dos Santos, considered it important to revisit the steps taken by diplomacy, at all levels, as it plays a major role in opening the country's development and affirmation in particular and the African continent in general. FMA/VC/DOJ