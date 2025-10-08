Angola: Society Wants Efficient Police Force That Protects Human Rights

Benguela — The Deputy general of the National Police, Chief Commissioner Domingos Ferreira de Andrade, stated on Monday in the municipality of Baía Farta (Benguela) that society demands a more efficient force that protects human rights within the context of public safety.

According to the commissioner, who was speaking at the event commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Santana André Pitra "Petroff" Police Academy, to achieve this goal, police training must receive the support of all segments of society.

Domingos Ferreira de Andrade argues that public safety has become a complex issue and must be analyzed from the perspective of the most diverse sectors of society, particularly considering the paradigm that calls for improvements in police activity and the adaptation of procedures that contribute to enhancing professionalism in police work.

In his opinion, training and training constitute a challenging area on the ground that, to ensure security, order and public tranquility, well -trained and trained police will be needed.

'In this context, the establishments of police education have a highlight, because they are a privileged place from which the standards of policing and police action emanate, in order to fulfill the constitutional mission of guarantee of public order, protection of citizens and their goods, and ensure social peace,' he emphasized.

The 2022-27 Strategic Development Plan defines as a priority, among others, the formation and empowerment of man in different spheres of knowledge, especially from an academic and technical-professional point of view, so that they are aligned with global technological evolution and have the ability to interpret criminal phenomena that change public safety and others that constitute a threat to national sovereignty, he said.

On the same way, it defines the creation of capacities and operational skills, aiming at the search for qualitative and quantitative results to achieve the belected goals in the various domains of the Mission of the Angola National Police.

According to the PN's chief commissioner, it is from this perspective that Acadepol must enhance the level of permanent preparation of the staff and seek the highest level of qualification of its instructors and trainers to support and operationalize the police strategy.

During its five years of existence, Acadepol has taught twelve professional training courses for higher officers, subordinate officers, doctrine and police management, safety of strategic objectives and command and police administration, said its director Commissioner Soba Quilulo.

Training formations of police professional specialization, police operations, road safety management, technique and criminal investigation and procedural investigation, police operating information, customs and trainers' training stations.

As for the challenges of the Academy, Soba Quilulo pointed to the bet on the professionalization of the National Police staff and the increase of formative areas.

Acadepol's five -year commemorative ceremony was attended by the institution's patron and his family members, Santana André Pitra 'Petroff', former directors of this Teaching Unit, members of the National Police Advisory Board and Guests.tc/crb/doj