Angola: 2nd Ceremony of Awarding the Military Subsystem Takes Place Tuesday

Luanda-The 2nd Military Subsystem ceremony takes place this Tuesday (7), in Luanda, chaired by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, in the context of the celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of National Independence, taking place on November 11.

Military medals represent a recognition of the military delivery, dedication and sacrifice to the homeland.

A total of 383 military personnel will be decorated at this ceremony, for Valor - 2nd Class (91), Valor - 3rd Class (43), National Defense - 1st Class (30), National Defense - 2nd Class (30), National Defense - 3rd Class (95), Distinguished Service - 1st Class (7), Distinguished Service - 2nd Class (31), and Distinguished Service - 3rd Class (56).

According to a note from the FAA General Staff that ANGOP had access to, in this ceremony the military personnel who did not participate in the first ceremony, held on July 17 of this year, will be decorated, having been awarded the Palma Medals - Single Class and FAA Medals of Valor - 1st Class.

According to the note, members listed in Decree No. 135/25 of July 9, who were awarded more than one medal, will receive the remaining medals administratively, on the commemorative dates of their respective branches.

It emphasizes that, in the case of the Angolan Navy (MGA), since its anniversary has already been celebrated, these members should receive the aforementioned distinctions on October 9, Angolan Armed Forces Day.

It further reinforces that all members who meet the criteria set forth in the Law will be decorated in due time, at subsequent Military Subsystem Decoration Ceremonies, which will now be held annually, according to the previously approved calendar.

In this sense, the FAA General Staff reiterates its commitment to the appreciation and dignity of all active, retired, and posthumous military personnel. SC/DOJ