Angola: Bitur2025 - Taag Launches Ticket Sales App

Talatona — An app that allows users to purchase TAAG tickets conveniently and quickly from their mobile phone was presented on Monday at the 8th edition of the Angola International Tourism Expo (BITUR 2025).

The app, owned by Angola Airlines (TAAG), is one of the main technological innovations in the national aviation sector and can be used anytime, anywhere, from their mobile phone.

Speaking to the press, TAAG's Director of International Sales and Distribution, António Mutondo, explained that the initiative aims to modernize the Angolan flag carrier's services and strengthen connectivity between Angola and the world.

Among the company's goals, he highlighted the opening of a route to China, scheduled for the coming months, with two weekly flights, which may be expanded depending on demand.

He stated that TAAG has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of national tourism, integrating the new "Visit Angola" brand, officially launched during the fair.

The manager added that the airline has collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism and INFOTUR to promote Angola's image abroad.

"Our aircraft are true ambassadors of Angola and have carried the flag and the image of the Black Antelope, the national symbol, to all the destinations where we operate," he concluded.

BITUR 2025, which runs until Tuesday, brings together more than 600 national and international guests and 72 exhibitors. Giz/CS/DOJ