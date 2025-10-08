Angola: Foreign Affairs Office Presents Book On Angolan Diplomatic Activities

Luanda — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) launched on Monday (6), in Luanda, the book titled "Diplomatic Agenda: Building Bridges and Connections for a Strong and Active Diplomacy," which addresses the vision and strategy of this sector.

The 455-page book was presented on the sidelines of the Conference on "The Role of Angolan Diplomacy in the Conquest and Preservation of National Independence."

It portrays the actions carried out by the Angolan diplomatic sector during 2024, through the main events that marked the country's actions in the international arena and the international affairs' various members, within the scope of foreign policy.

The work was prefaced by the current Angolan ambassador to the United Nations, Francisco José da Cruz, who refers to the international context (in the year 2024) as having been marked by great tension and the rise of unilateralism, with Nations prioritizing their interests to the detriment of the common good.

This trend, the diplomat adds, poses a challenge to the stability and effectiveness of global governance, as it leads to the weakening of multilateral institutions.

According to Ambassador Francisco José da Cruz, In this hard and complex international context, angolan diplomacy had to position itself to respond to challenges and opportunities in defending the country's interests.

Therefore, it has developed bilateral cooperation with partners considered important for the diversified, comprehensive, and sustainable development desired for Angola, mainly to identify new opportunities and implement them based on balanced and reciprocal benefits.

At the continental level, issues of peace and security also continued to receive significant attention, thus becoming strategic priorities of Angolan foreign policy, within the efforts to achieve stability and progress on the continent.

Conference on "The Role of Diplomacy"

Over the two-day conference, topics such as the contribution of Angolan diplomacy to achieving national independence, the achievements of Angolan foreign policy in pacification and conflict resolution in Africa, the challenges of the new global geopolitics, and Angola's strategic positioning will be discussed.

The event will feature diplomats, government officials, and other guests.