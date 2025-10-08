Angola: Attorney General Office Calls for Pre-Trial Detention's Strict Enforcement

Ndalatando — The Deputy-Attorney General of the Republic and Assistant to the Northern Judicial Region of the Attorney General's Office (PGR), Bernardo Joaquim, advocated on Monday (07) in Ndalatando, province of Cuanza-Norte, for greater rigor in monitoring the application of remand detention.

The Public Prosecutor's Office magistrate recommended that pre-trial detention, as an exceptional measure, must respect the principles of legality and necessity, under penalty of becoming an early sentence, to the detriment of citizens' right to liberty.

Speaking at the opening of the training session on "Terms of Pre-trial Detention, Sentence Enforcement/Security Measures, and Penitentiary Law," hosted by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) in partnership with the Penitentiary Service, Bernardo Joaquim also advocated for a commitment to promoting faster and more humane justice.

He noted that the enforcement of sentences requires transparent and effective mechanisms that ensure not only the punitive function, but also the re-educative and resocializing function of criminal justice.

In turn, the governor of Cuanza-Norte, João Diogo Gaspar, reiterated the Executive's commitment to placing human rights at the center of public policies, advocating for the strengthening of justice, the humanization of the penal and penitentiary systems, and ensuring the equitable and swift application of the law.

He highlighted the role of justice as one of the fundamental pillars of national development, maintaining social peace and trust in institutions--elements without which there will be no sustainable economic progress.

The Cuanza-Norte Provincial Director of the Penitentiary Service, Pedro Bernardo Sampaio, reaffirmed the institution he heads' commitment to justice and human dignity, stating that it is the responsibility of the Penitentiary Service to ensure that sentences are applied in a fair and equitable manner.

He emphasized the commitment to improving the efficiency of prison work and creating an environment that respects the rights of inmates based on legal regulations.

The two-day training session is aimed at judicial magistrates, public prosecutors, and other justice professionals in the Northern Judicial Region.

During the event, two panels will address topics such as "The control of remand detention terms in light of criminal and penitentiary procedural laws", "The execution of sentences and security measures", and "Practice of distributing cases in the courts and PGR offices".

The courts' intervention in the sentence execution phase, the impact on the granting of prison benefits, and the consequences of violating legal deadlines are also among the topics.