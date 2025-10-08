South Africa: From Playground Design to Patient Care - How NMU Is Humanising Healthcare

7 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Beth Cooper-Howell

At Mandela University, a collaborative care model plays out in joint case discussions, school health screenings, mobile health truck outreach and even playground design projects with architecture students.

When a group of Nelson Mandela University architecture and health sciences students started designing a school playground, they weren't thinking about swings and slides -- they were designing a safe space so differently-abled children could play safely alongside their peers.

By the end of the project, the students had learnt the power of working across disciplines to solve real-world problems.

This hands-on collaboration is at the heart of Nelson Mandela University's human movement sciences department, where learning to work together isn't optional -- it's survival, says head of department Dr Aayesha Kholvadia.

In South Africa's resource-stretched health system, professionals must communicate, coordinate and innovate across fields from day one, she said.

The department delivers health sciences education within a model that puts collaboration, rather than competition, at its core. Through Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Practice (IPECP), students from different disciplines - from biokinetics to dietetics - learn to work with one another well before they enter the workplace.

"It's important because real-world healthcare is never delivered in silos," says Kholvadia. "Doctors, biokineticists,...

