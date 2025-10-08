South Africa: SA Citrus Sector to Smash Export Records This Year As New Orchards Blossom

South Africa's economy is barely growing, unemployment is sky high, and pessimism understandably abounds. But South Africa has competitive advantages on the global stage, including various regions that are conducive to citrus which is in high demand up north on an annual seasonal basis.

The citrus sector is injecting a shot of vitamin C into South Africa's ailing economy as it grows new orchards and smashes export records.

South Africa is the world's No 2 citrus exporter after Spain, and the industry's growth path is reaping hard currency earnings and creating jobs, providing a canopy of hope over an economic landscape that has been shrouded in doom and gloom.

According to estimates published on Friday, 3 October 2025, by the Citrus Growers Association (CGA), South Africa is on track to pack a record 202.2 million cartons of citrus for export in 2025. This is an 18% increase over the original estimate of 171.2 million, and 23% more than the 163.9 million packed in 2024 for shipping.

"The increase in production is largely due to the planting of new orchards by established growers. As an example of the growth, in 2020 we had 83,400 hectares of citrus in SA, and currently...