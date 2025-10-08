Ghana: Twi, a Ghanaian Language, Traced to Arabic (Syriac)

If the whole world, some 6,000 years ago, spoke a common language according to Genesis 11:1-9, then there must be traces of that ancient language -- Syriac -- in the many languages spoken across the world today. Using the Twi language spoken in Ghana as a case study, there is irrefutable proof that remnants of that original language exist in a Black African tongue.

My use of Twi to establish the link between African languages and the extinct Syriac is based on several reasons. First, Twi is my mother tongue. My mother, Mariyam Afriyie Ama Donkor, is a pure Akyim from Akwatia (the diamond city), where my matrilineal family still lives. Second, I have some knowledge of Arabic, particularly in root-word studies. Third, my scientific training in critical analysis aids my research. Lastly, I am inspired by the Holy Founder of Ahmadiyyat, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who proved that Arabic is the mother of all languages.

I firmly believe that if my fellow Muslims -- the Gonjahs, Dagombas, Walas, Busangas, and others -- undertook similar studies, they would discover traces of Syriac in their mother tongues as well. Arabic, which has survived to this day, differs only slightly from Syriac, and therefore serves as an excellent substitute for comparison.

According to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Shem (Sam) was the ancestor of Asians, Ham of Black people (Sudanese), and Japheth (Yaafith) of Europeans. The Middle East became the share of the Asians, Africa for the Blacks, and Europe for the Europeans. Ham's descendants -- Misraim, Copts, Berbers, and Sudanese (Blacks) -- spread across Africa, eventually populating Nubia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and later moving south and west to form great civilizations. Evidence suggests that the Twi-speaking people existed during the height of the Kingdom of Ghana, from where they migrated to their current homeland.

The Akan language group, collectively called Twi, includes dialects such as Denkyira, Akyim, Asante, Akuapem, Fante, and Bono. These share common roots but differ in pronunciation. The Asante dialect, which I speak fluently, forms the basis of my comparisons.

Consider the Twi word "Dondo", meaning a small drum tucked under the armpit and played with a stick. It relates to the Arabic word "Dandana," meaning to hum or buzz. Both involve sound production and are phonetically similar. Another example is "Dabodabo" (duck), which relates to the Arabic "Dabba," meaning to walk slowly or crawl. The duck's slow gait mirrors the meaning of the Arabic term.

Similarly, "Basabasa" in Twi, meaning disorder, traces to "Basbasa" in Arabic, describing the unstable wagging of a bird's tail -- again symbolizing disorder. "Otaataame," meaning "he is venturing in on me," parallels "Ta'aata" in Arabic, meaning to venture or engage.

Other parallels include:

Anii (Twi) - Ain (Arabic) (eye)

- (eye) Asaase (Twi) - Asaasiyi (Arabic) (foundation or earth)

- (foundation or earth) Akuraa/Akuraase (Twi) - Kuraa/Kariya (Arabic) (village)

- (village) Sika (Twi) - Sikka (Arabic) (money)

- (money) Foonoo (Twi) - Fornon (Arabic) (oven)

- (oven) Kaba (Twi) - Kabaa (Arabic) (outer garment)

- (outer garment) Tini (Twi) - Tiin (Arabic) (clay or land)

- (clay or land) Ataa (Twi) - Tauma (Arabic) (twin)

These similarities are too consistent to be coincidental. They demonstrate a deep linguistic connection between Twi and Arabic -- and, by extension, Syriac -- the language of early mankind.

Most strikingly, Twi preserves several divine attributes that emphasize the unity of God. For example, "Otweneduampong" -- meaning the Dependable God -- corresponds to "Al-Mutawakkil" in Arabic, carrying the same meaning.

After over 6,000 years, traces of Arabic (Syriac) still live within the Twi language -- a powerful testimony to the shared linguistic heritage of humanity.