South Africa: Proteas Women Rebound As Mlaba's Spin Magic and Brits' Century Propel World Cup Comeback

Tazmin Brits' century guided South Africa to the first victory of their Cricket World Cup campaign.

The Proteas bounced back from their humbling 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England last week with a six-wicket win against New Zealand to help set their Women's Cricket World Cup journey back on track.

The effort was led by the wizardry spin of Nonkululeko Mlaba, who claimed four wickets as she helped restrict the White Ferns to 231 all out.

Tazmin Brits and Suné Luus led the charge with the willow. Brits smashed her fourth century in five innings while Luus finished on an undefeated 83.

South Africa's World Cup campaign had the worst possible start when they were demolished by England last Friday. The left-arm finger spin of Linsey Smith -- bowling mostly arm balls -- undid the South African top order as they were dismissed for a paltry 69 runs.

"It didn't sit well with me, I was actually very naar (nauseous)," Brits said about the team's performance in their opening match. "I didn't even want to eat that night, and I overthought the process completely.

"We put that in the past as quickly as possible, and we said we had...