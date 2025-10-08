South Africa: Step Forward Dear Readers, the Era of Professionals in Politics Beckons

opinion

The brutal truth is that the current political landscape has become dangerously infested with thugs and left for them to take over, while the honest and credible are too timid to enter the fray.

The era of coalitions is upon us. Like a wave in the ocean, it too will ebb and flow and a new wave will beckon. The question is: What will the new wave be? When and from whence will it come?

Those with the minds equipped to discern political trends would attest that a realignment of our politics is under way, and it will fully manifest not in 2029, but in 2034.

The political currents of coalition governments are bridges into the future where the people of South Africa will once again give one party an overwhelming majority to govern.

This will be a future in which the sentiment of liberation will be too stale to use in political campaigning. Invoking the spirits of this or that hero of the Struggle will be out of fashion.

Then, people will vote based on the quality of the leaders, on how realistic their proposed reforms and promises are. Then, howling gigantic curses at former oppressors will no longer sell.

The year 2034 will be an opportune moment for the realignment because it will be a decade since the first national coalition government.

A decade is long enough for political parties to...