South Africa: After the Bell - Too Many Potatoes, Too Little Power

7 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

Spud lovers rejoice, for South Africa currently has too many potatoes. However, things aren't peachy for our humble potato.

The other night, as I was putting some potatoes into the air fryer to bake (and regretting that I hadn't yet read Tony Jackman on the subject) I couldn't help but wonder: who on Earth first realised that if you heat potatoes they're actually very good? I mean, if you happened to be walking along and tripped over a potato, your first thought would probably not be: "How nice would that be cut-up, fried in oil with a nice barbecue sauce?"

Instead you'd probably look at it and wonder how on Earth something could start ugly and if you left it for a few days, would just get uglier.

And it's a tuber. It's not like it comes in a shiny variety of colours like apples do. You also can't just pluck them from a tree and eat them, like so many fruits and berries.

Just the fact that something as mind-bogglingly convenient as a banana, which comes in a useful and brightly coloured carry case, actually exists is almost enough to make you believe in intelligent design.

And yet...

