Namibia: Poultry Farming Basics

Poultry farming involves raising domesticated birds such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese for their meat or eggs. The industry has been growing rapidly over the past few years, and chicken farming remains one of the most popular and profitable types of poultry farming.

However, before you get started, you need to understand some guidelines to help you begin. This is a crucial step in farming, as it can mean the difference between a profitable business and a costly failure.

Neglecting this step is a common mistake among small-scale farmers, who often jump straight into production without knowing if there is demand for their products. Market research helps you identify what the market wants, specifically whether it is broilers, eggs, or local breeds.

It helps prevent overproduction and determines if supply meets demand. It also allows you to set strategic pricing to avoid over- or under-pricing. Furthermore, research aids in identifying your target customers, which could include households, local restaurants, or hostels.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Acquire knowledge and skills

Before starting poultry farming, gain basic theoretical and practical knowledge. Attend poultry farming training sessions offered by Feedmaster, other experts, and reputable institutions. Acquire knowledge and seek mentorship to ensure you farm correctly.

Based on your research findings, decide on your farming goal. It's important to note that chickens are classified into three groups: broilers, layers, and dual-purpose chickens. Broilers are fast-growing chickens raised for meat, reaching their market weight of 2.2 kg and 2.9 kg within 35 and 42 days, respectively.

These weights can only be achieved when farmed properly and fed with high-quality feed. The main breeds of broilers are Cobb 500, Ross 308, and Hubbard. In Namibia, the common breed is Ross 308. Layers are specifically bred for egg production.

They begin laying eggs around 18 to 20 weeks of age and should be raised for 52 weeks during their production cycle before being culled at the end. Common breeds include Lohmann Brown, White Leghorn, and ISA Brown.

Dual-purpose chickens are raised for both eggs and meat. The common breeds include Rhode Island Red, Black Australorp, Plymouth Rock, Buff Orpington, and Sussex. This choice influences housing, health, and feeding practices.

Location and housing

Before setting up your coop, ensure you have access to a good road to easily transport feed, chicks, and products. Also, ensure that clean and safe water is available for drinking and cleaning purposes. The area should have proper drainage to prevent flooding and adequate protection and security against theft, weather, and predators.

The coop needs good ventilation to prevent ammonia buildup. Proper lighting is also essential, especially for laying hens, which require about 16 hours of light per day to produce eggs.

Consider the spacing within the coop, taking into account the type of chickens and environmental conditions. You can choose from three systems: deep litter, where birds stay on the bedding on the floor; a cage system, which is specifically designed for layers; and a free-range system, where birds are allowed to roam outdoors.

Health and hygiene

The vaccination schedule depends on the type of chicken group the farmer chooses. The Feedmaster layer guide has a guideline vaccination schedule that farmers can use. However, they should visit a veterinarian and discuss the purchase of any vaccines.

Farmers should always keep their coops clean and dry. Ensure the use of disinfectants and footbaths. It's effective to practice a strong biosecurity programme to reduce the risk of spreading diseases.

Feeding

Feeding accounts for about 65% to 70% of your operating costs. Therefore, farmers are always advised to do it carefully and accurately. Broiler chickens have a specially formulated ration just for them. They start with broiler starter for the first two weeks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Then shifted to broiler grower from day 15 until three days before slaughter. The broiler finisher is fed during the last three days before slaughter. Layers also have their own rations. Pullet starter is formulated for chicks from day one until they are six weeks old.

A pullet grower cares for pullets from seven weeks old until they reach % egg production, usually around 18 to 20 weeks old. Continue feeding 110g of layer mash per hen daily until hens turn 72 weeks old. The dual-purpose flock, depending on the rearing category, can be kept on either broiler or pullet rations.

Visit the Feedmaster website for free guides on layer and broiler management. www.feedmaster.com.na. We also have profit calculators on our website to help with financial decisions. Please contact us for further assistance.

*Beata Mudjanima is Feedmaster's technical advisor in the communal northern regions of Namibia. She can be reached at [email protected]