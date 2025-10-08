Namibia: Okanene Brahman Wins Big At Windhoek Agricultural Show

Okanene Brahman Stud bull 'Pule' contained its dominance at Agricultural exhibition events after it won top honours at the just-ended Windhoek Agricultural Show.

Recently, the bull was also crowned Champ of Champs at the Gobabis Agricultural Show where it dominated in various Brahman categories.

Owned by Kakunanganda Korupanda, the bull won the best Brahman bull (select bull) at the Windhoek show before it went on to win the interbreed reserve and overall show reverse bull at the biggest cattle competition in the country.

En route to the top honours, the Brahman bull based in the communal area of Epukiro constituency, won first places in its class, breed champion, and senior bull champion.

Speaking to AgriToday, Korupanda expressed appreciation and excitement on the stellar performance of his bull.

"This is a big achievement for Okanene Brahman, the family, and the supporters. Pule's victory is fuelled by tireless efforts from us as we dedicated everything to maintain it," he said.

Korupanda added that the bull performance at Windhoek Agricultural Show last year when it was a reserve champion bull motivated him to work extra harder.

"Today, I am reaping its fruits. It has produced offsprings, and I will keep them to keep its legacy. My prime aim is to breed quality animals and sell them to farmers to add value to their farming," he said.

The youthful farmer, whose father Andrew Uaetongue Korupanda is also a renowned Brahman Stud breeder in Epukiro, said he was happy to compete with some commercial farmers rubbed shoulders with his father at various shows in the past.

"I was excited to shake hand with renowned farmer Kasper Gunzel at Gobabis event, who knows my father very well. This is a wonderful experience, and that motivates me to put more effort into this farming industry," he said.

Prior to Gobabis and Windhoek Agricultural shows, Pule defeated another popular Brahman bull called Lucas from Ngurimuje Novengi and Okahatjipara Brahman Stud based in Okondjatu area of Otjozondjupa region at the Epukiro Agricultural Show.

Korupanda extended his appreciation to supporters of his bull, adding that they are the reason he worked tirelessly to keep the bull among the best in the country.

"We are happy here at Okanene Brahman Stud. We are now known worldwide as we are being queried about the bulls offsprings. We aim to avail best products for our farmers in the efforts of improving production," he said.