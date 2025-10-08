Namibia: Okapare Fishermen, Former PDM, IPC Members Join Swapo

Walvis Bay — A group of Okapare fishermen, flanked by labour minister Wise Immanuel, walked into a packed Kuisebmond Stadium on Saturday to join the Swapo Party during the launch of the party's regional and local authority election campaign.

The fishermen have been at odds with the government since 2015 when they lost their jobs. Four years ago, the government introduced the Government Employment and Relief Programme (GERP) to address their plight.

However, the programme has faced ongoing challenges, especially in creating enough job opportunities for the fishermen.

Immanuel, who has been key in addressing the fishermen's struggles, is said to be behind their return to the Swapo party.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking on behalf of the group, Godfried Kahunge described the occasion as "a great honour and privilege to stand here and be given this platform as we join the party".

He added that their decade-long fight for rights would now be addressed under the leadership of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"We, fishermen, have been fighting for our rights for 10 years, but under our mother's leadership, the President of Namibia, our plight shall be a thing of the past," Kahunge said.

He thanked government officials, including the labour minister, for meeting with the fishermen and assuring them that their concerns would be addressed.

He praised the minister for playing a key role in their return to the party.

"He is a true leader in the fisheries sector. We are committed to supporting the government under his and the President's guidance," he said. Also joining Swapo were former Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarians Charmaine Tjirare and Yvette Araes, who resigned from the PDM to join the ruling party.

Their membership, along with Youth League Secretary General Julia Nekwaya, was announced by Swapo Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa at the rally.

Shaningwa described the new members as "brain assets" for the party and said at least five members of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) also joined Swapo on Saturday.

She encouraged all new members to dedicate their efforts to the campaign and work closely with regional and local structures.

"These members are here to say that Swapo will be victorious all over. We must ensure they are supported, saluted and empowered to deliver for the people," she said.