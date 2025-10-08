Namibia: National Issues Unite NNN, Iitula

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah met with the leadership of the official opposition, the Independent Patriots for Change, at State House yesterday.

The meeting between the political leaders forms part of the Head of State's promise to engage in open dialogue with opposition parties on issues of national importance and foster a culture of political cooperation.

The high-level talks brought together the President, her Vice President, the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and senior advisors, alongside IPC's president Panduleni Iitula and his shadow Cabinet.

Nandi-Ndaitwah stated that the meeting was a fulfilment of her promise to Parliament that her government would actively engage the opposition.

"You might recall that during my State of the Nation Address, I told Parliament, especially members of the opposition, that going forward, our government will engage with you. We are here today to fulfil that promise," said the Head of State.

Iitula praised the initiative, congratulating Nandi-Ndaitwah for becoming Namibia's first female President and for extending a hand of dialogue to her critics.

"We deeply appreciate this opportunity to engage. We came conscious of your busy schedule, and we will depend on Your Excellency's guidance in identifying priorities," he said.

The politician acknowledged that although the meeting was delayed from the morning to the afternoon due to urgent national matters, his delegation appreciated the opportunity to engage. He stated that the letter from the State House clearly indicated that the discussions would focus on issues of national importance.

Admitting that the agenda was broad, Iitula explained that his team had not come prepared with detailed proposals but was ready to rely on the President's guidance.

"We may not have brought all the tools to cover every matter today, but we are here to listen and to engage fully under Your Excellency's leadership," said Iitula.