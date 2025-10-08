Namibia: ICT Minister Urges Responsible Social Media Usage

An exponential increase in the use of social media, in Namibia and globally, holds tremendous opportunities but also encompasses inherent dangers for users.

It is estimated that, as at July 2025, there were approximately 5.41 billion social media users world-wide, representing over 65% of the global population.

Industry experts believe the number of users continues to grow, with around 241 million new users joining social media platforms between July 2024 and July 2025.

Yesterday, Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus addressed the ethical use of social media to ensure Namibians are fully conscious of the potential dangers associated with and how to safely conduct themselves in online spaces.

The minister said this cautionary advice is necessary, considering reports of increased instances of cyber bullying, misinformation and disinformation and fake news attached to well-known social media platforms, which can spreads much faster than the verified version of news.

"This makes us worried as the ministry of ICT because it can become very difficult to reach the majority of citizens once the wrong information has gone out," Theofelus told a gathering of news editors yesterday morning.

The minister, therefore, called on media houses, whom she said are aware of the potential harms of false information, to assist the ICT ministry to inform citizens about the harmful effects of spreading fake news on social media platforms.

The ethical social media use campaign, which commenced in August this year, forms part of the Nationhood and National Pride Programme," which has been implemented under the slogan of "My Namibia, My Country, My Pride".

Theofelus noted it is a national responsibility and priority to protect all Namibians when using social media.

At yesterday's ministerial engagement with editors, the welcoming remarks were presented by Frans Nghitila, director for print media affairs in the ICT ministry. Encouraging responsible, educational and inspirational reporting, Nghitila reminded editors that the media plays an integral part in Namibia's governance structure.

The director further cautioned the public of prevalent online ills that continue to be perpetuated on social media platforms.

These ills include cyber-bullying, 'vishing', scamming, fake AI generated content as well as human trafficking.

Other educational campaigns government, through the ICT ministry, recently embarked on include understanding Namibia's national symbols as well as ending gender-based violence.