Tanzania Calls for Strict Measures to Curb Mineral Smuggling

Dodoma — The Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Msafiri Mbibo, has stated that mineral smuggling poses a threat to the economy and national security, urging Tanzanians to cooperate fully in closing all loopholes that contribute to such acts.

He said this while chairing a meeting of experts from various government institutions to discuss strategies to control mineral smuggling in the country, held in Dodoma.

Mbibo said that it is the responsibility of every Tanzanian to fully participate in protecting national resources, especially minerals, for the benefit of the present and future generations.

"Mineral smuggling has been causing the nation a huge loss of revenue, and there is an urgent need to join forces in controlling such illegal acts.

He added, "Minerals are among the important resources that are relied upon in stimulating the development of our nation. We cannot accept continuing to lose revenue because of loopholes in smuggling. It is the duty of each of us as patriotic Tanzanians to participate in this fight," said Mbibo.

Mbibo explained that the Government needs to have a strong and participatory system for controlling minerals from mines, at checkpoints, to airports, ports, and all borders of the country.

He also called for the formation of special national teams with experts from various institutions, who will collaborate in conducting investigations, monitoring, and protection of minerals, especially in areas that have been found to have major loopholes for smuggling.

"We should invest in modern equipment to investigate and identify minerals, especially precious minerals, quickly and reliably. These devices will greatly help prevent new methods used by those involved in smuggling," he stressed.

Mbibo also proposed the establishment of a continuous training program for experts working in inspection areas to build their capacity to identify various types of minerals, methods of illegal transportation, and the use of modern technology in controlling the illegal trade.

At the conclusion of the session, stakeholders agreed to set immediate strategies for the implementation of the resolutions adopted, including preparing a joint action plan that will ensure the control of mineral smuggling is carried out effectively and in the long term.

The session involved the participation of various government institutions, including the Ministry of Minerals, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Minerals Commission, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), and the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA).