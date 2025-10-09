South Africa: Palestine Flotilla Activists Arrive Home to Hero's Welcome

8 October 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Ihsaan Haffejee

The six South African activists, including Mandla Mandela, were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Six South African activists who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza returned to a hero's welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mandla Mandela, former member of Parliament and grandson of Nelson Mandela, award-winning writer Zukiswa Wanner and activists Reaaz Moolla, Dr Zaheera Soomar, Dr Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver had taken part in a mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. They were among more than 400 activists detained by the Israeli navy, including Greta Thunberg.

The six South Africans touched down on Wednesday after almost a week of captivity in Israel. They were welcomed by a crowd of family and supporters waving Palestinian flags.

"We were intercepted in international waters which is a violation of international law, maritime law, and a violation of our human rights," said Mandela.

Mandela explained how the South African delegation had been subjected to abuse and humiliation by Israeli officials. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had accused them of terrorism, he said.

Hendricks said rifles had been pointed at their heads by soldiers and her headscarf had been"violently ripped" from her head by Israeli officials. She was not allowed to wear her headscarf while incarcerated.

While they were relieved to be home, they said they would be willing to join future attempts to bring aid to Gaza.

"I don't think any of us have a single regret for joining the Global Sumud Flotilla. It was a very difficult journey but it is nothing compared to what the people in Gaza are facing. Even in our hardest moments we felt that this is exactly where we needed to be. Yes, we will commit to another mission again, because until the genocide is ended we will not stop," said Soomar.

