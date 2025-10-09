Ethiopia: PM Abiy Engages With Cyprus Foreign Minister to Bolster Diplomatic Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks today with Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus to advance diplomatic relations and enhancing economic and political cooperation.

"Following a busy field day in the Central Ethiopia Region, I had the pleasure of receiving Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, and his delegation at my office later this afternoon in Addis Ababa," Prime Minister Abiy shared on social media channels.

He added: "Our two countries share a strong interest in deepening diplomatic relations and enhancing economic and political cooperation. Accordingly, we discussed a range of issues aimed at advancing these shared objectives."