Ethiopia: PM Abiy Engages With Cyprus Foreign Minister to Bolster Diplomatic Cooperation

8 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks today with Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus to advance diplomatic relations and enhancing economic and political cooperation.

"Following a busy field day in the Central Ethiopia Region, I had the pleasure of receiving Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, and his delegation at my office later this afternoon in Addis Ababa," Prime Minister Abiy shared on social media channels.

He added: "Our two countries share a strong interest in deepening diplomatic relations and enhancing economic and political cooperation. Accordingly, we discussed a range of issues aimed at advancing these shared objectives."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.