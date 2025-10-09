Ethiopia: Completion of GERD Demonstrates Unity's Strength in Realizing Prosperity - Minister Abraham Belay

8 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Abraham Belay, Minister of Irrigation and Lowland Areas, said the successful completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a clear testament to what Ethiopians can achieve through unity and collective effort.

Speaking at the GERD gratitude ceremony organized by Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), which was attended by employees, stakeholders, and guests, the minister noted that the dam stands as a powerful symbol of national unity.

He described it as more than just a development project; it is a reflection of Ethiopia's patriotic spirit and determination.

The minister also emphasized that the current generation has been ensuring Ethiopia's rise, having transformed centuries of public regret into action.

"This generation is turning centuries of unrest into meaningful progress," he said.

The GERD is a testament that when Ethiopians are united, they can ensure prosperity in a short time, he said, adding that this victory should be repeated in other national projects.

While addressing the gathering, Engineer Ashebir Balcha, CEO of EEP, noted that despite significant challenges, GERD has been completed due to the government's firm leadership.

He also noted that the dam has boosted Ethiopia's power generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts, which has made a significant contribution to realizing the plan to raise the 54 percent national electric access to 78 percent.

