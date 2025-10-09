Ethiopia: Foreign Residents Praise Addis Ababa's Green Spaces, Welcoming Dwellers

8 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreigners residing in Addis Ababa have described the city as lovely and with green spaces, and the dwellers as welcoming.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, Amanda Coleman, an American who has lived in Addis Ababa for more than seven years, said, "I love Ethiopia. Ethiopia has become like a second home to me."

"Addis Ababa has welcomed me with open arms and given me a home," she stressed, echoing the sentiments of many foreigners who now proudly call this city their second home.

Amanda fondly recalled her frequent visits to Entoto Park, describing it as a "treat" due to its fresh eucalyptus air and green scenery amidst the urban setting.

"There's just something about being in nature that can't be explained... sometimes I come here by myself to think clearly and pray. It's really a lovely place to be. I'm so thankful for Entoto, honestly."

Similarly, Jonathan Ascot, a British national who recently moved to Addis Ababa to teach at the Sandford International School, underscored the importance of green spaces like Entoto Park for quality of life.

"I think parks like this are essential for cities because they benefit mental health and help relieve tensions," he explained.

Jonathan praised the park's accessibility, noting it is only ten minutes from downtown Addis Ababa, making it an ideal escape from city life.

"It feels almost like being outside the city but still close by," he said, highlighting features such as zip lines, horseback riding, and cafes.

The experiences of Amanda, Jonathan, and others paint a picture of city that balances urban development with natural beauty.

Such narratives strengthen Addis Ababa's reputation as both a vibrant capital and a nurturing home away from home for residents from across the globe.

