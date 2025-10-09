Somalia: Somaliland's Waddani Leader Meets Kenya's Vice President to Bolster Bilateral Ties

Nairobi — Somaliland ruling party Chairman Hersi Ali H. Hassan held a private dinner meeting with Kenya's Vice President, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, late on Tuesday, as part of efforts to deepen political and economic relations between Somaliland and Kenya.

The meeting followed Chairman Hersi's official visit to Kenya, where he and his delegation were received by President William Ruto and Deputy President Kindiki at an event hosted by Kenya's ruling party and government.

"My delegation and I were honored to be received in Kenya by His Excellency President Dr. Williams Ruto and Deputy President Prof. Kindiki Kithure at an event hosted by the ruling party and government," Chairman Hersi said on social media platform X. "The warm reception we have received underscores a key tenet of my party and the WADDANI government's foreign policy: to build friendships across the Horn of Africa."

Somaliland strengthened its engagement with Kenya in May 2025 by opening a representative office in Nairobi, reinforcing the growing partnership focused on trade, security, and regional cooperation.

Following the dinner, Chairman Hersi added: "Kenya's Deputy President, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, hosted us at his residence for a private dinner meeting that followed our earlier discussions. The talks focused on strengthening relations between our two nations and advancing new initiatives expected to bear fruit soon."

The discussions focused on strengthening trade and security cooperation, with both sides exploring prospects for deeper economic integration and increased utilization of Somaliland's Berbera Port as a key logistics hub for East Africa.

Chairman Hersi's engagements in Nairobi reflect Somaliland's growing diplomatic outreach and its aspirations for a stronger regional profile and prosperous future in the Horn of Africa.

-- Reporting by Horndiplomat News Service