Somalia: Swedish Lawmakers Visit Somaliland to Boost Relations

Hargeisa Oct 8 (Horn Diplomat) — A high-level delegation from the Parliament of Sweden arrived in Somaliland this week on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, supporting democratic governance, and exploring investment prospects in the Horn of Africa.

The delegation, which met with Somaliland's Vice President and Acting President, Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, included Swedish Members of Parliament Magnus Oscarsson, Mikael Oscarsson, Mathias Bengtsson, and Dan Hovskär. They were joined by senior party officials Annicki Oscarsson, Natalie Oscarsson, and Katrin Hovskär, as well as Somaliland's Special Envoy to Sweden, Mikael Torstensson, and his spouse, Mrs. Elisabeth Torstensson.

Also in attendance were Somaliland's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Aadan, and the Representative of Somaliland to Sweden, Zakariye Hassan Wacays.

During the meeting, the Vice President welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for Sweden's growing engagement with Somaliland. He briefed the Swedish lawmakers on Somaliland's democratic progress, historical sovereignty, and regional stability.

"The people of Somaliland peacefully reclaimed their independence on 18 May 1991, following the collapse of the failed union with Somalia," the Vice President said. "For more than three decades, we have maintained peace, democracy, and good governance -- and we deserve full international recognition."

He called on the Swedish Government and Parliament to play a proactive role in advocating for Somaliland's recognition, describing it as both a moral and strategic imperative for lasting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including investment opportunities in Berbera Port expansion, renewable energy, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and infrastructure. Both sides also discussed potential cooperation in education, health, and water development, as well as humanitarian and human rights issues.

The Swedish delegation commended Somaliland's achievements in democratic governance and stability, praising its peaceful political transitions and locally driven development model.

"We are impressed by Somaliland's progress and determination," one of the visiting MPs said. "We see opportunities for closer cooperation, both economically and diplomatically."

The delegation pledged to advocate within the Swedish Parliament for renewed dialogue on Somaliland's right to self-determination and increased development cooperation.

Following the Hargeisa meetings, the Swedish delegation, led by Somaliland's Ambassador to Sweden, Zakariye Wa'ays, traveled to Berbera Port -- a key hub of Somaliland's economic and strategic growth.

At Berbera, the delegation met with Director General of the Somaliland Ports Authority, Ali Dirie Ahmed, and the Mayor of Berbera, Abdishakur Cidin. The visitors were briefed on the port's modernization and expansion projects, positioning Berbera as a competitive regional trade gateway.

"Berbera Port is more than a hub -- it's the cornerstone of regional trade," said Mr. Ali Dirie Ahmed, outlining the port's potential to connect East Africa to global markets and attract foreign investment.

The Swedish delegation expressed strong interest in potential Swedish investment and collaboration in sustainable infrastructure, logistics, and renewable energy projects.

Mayor Abdishakour welcomed the visit as a sign of Somaliland's growing international engagement. "This visit is not just a meeting -- it's a foundation for shared prosperity," he said.

Berbera Port's recent upgrades and strategic location along the Red Sea have enhanced its regional significance, drawing attention from global investors and governments alike.

As the Swedish delegation departed for Hargeisa, both sides expressed optimism about expanding cooperation and advancing dialogue on Somaliland's recognition.

The visit, officials said, reflects a deepening of Somaliland's diplomatic outreach and growing international acknowledgment of its stability and democratic governance -- laying the groundwork for stronger Scandinavian-African ties in the years ahead.

Reporting by Horn Diplomat News Desk